Jefferies lifts Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $16.70 on 07/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.121, while the highest price level was $16.785. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Marathon Digital Holdings Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 388.30 percent and weekly performance of -1.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 90.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 66.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.29M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 21312134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $14.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 26.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.85, while it was recorded at 16.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.