IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Is Currently 15.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] closed the trading session at $17.93 on 07/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.77, while the highest price level was $18.01. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that IonQ to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the financial markets close.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IonQ will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-4018 (domestic) or 201-689-8471 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 419.71 percent and weekly performance of 24.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 294.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 223.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.83M shares, IONQ reached to a volume of 14724758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 231.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

IONQ stock trade performance evaluation

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.34. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 34.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 294.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 251.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.43 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.99, while it was recorded at 15.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IONQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IONQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.