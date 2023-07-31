Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH] moved up 1.54: Why It’s Important

Greenbrook TMS Inc. [NASDAQ: GBNH] jumped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.50 at the close of the session, up 1.54%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM that GREENBROOK TMS ENTERS INTO EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has entered into a purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Alumni Capital LP (the “Investor”) that provides equity line financing for sales from time to time of up to approximately $4.4 million (the “Maximum Commitment Amount”) of common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the share capital of the Company. The Common Shares will be issued from time to time (the “Purchase Shares”) in connection with the delivery of purchase notices (each, a “Purchase Notice”) delivered by the Company to the Investor, at variable prices as set forth therein, in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

Among other limitations, each individual sale of Purchase Shares will be limited to no more than the number of Common Shares that would result in the direct or indirect beneficial ownership by the Investor of more than 9.99% of the then-outstanding Common Shares.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. stock is now -73.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GBNH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.65 and lowest of $0.4601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.92, which means current price is +113.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 589.50K shares, GBNH reached a trading volume of 15048864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBNH shares is $1.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenbrook TMS Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

How has GBNH stock performed recently?

Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.61. With this latest performance, GBNH shares dropped by -22.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6087, while it was recorded at 0.3815 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5263 for the last 200 days.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.60 and a Gross Margin at -5.00. Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.32.

Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH]

