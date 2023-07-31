Goldman lifts PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] gained 5.70% on the last trading session, reaching $89.35 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PDD Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

PDD Holdings Inc. represents 1.32 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.54 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $87.66 to $89.485.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 11279860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $107.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.58.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.61. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 27.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.01 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.66, while it was recorded at 83.97 for the last single week of trading, and 76.63 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 19.84%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]

The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.