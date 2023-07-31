General Motors Company [GM] is 13.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] closed the trading session at $38.05 on 07/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.735, while the highest price level was $38.98. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM that Girl Scouts of the USA Hosts 56th National Convention, Phenom By Girl Scouts, Bringing Together Nearly 10,000 Attendees.

Generous support from sponsors, including Fiserv and General Motors, helped make the triennial event an unforgettable and empowering experience for Girl Scouts from around the world.

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, held its 56th triennial National Girl Scout Convention at Walt Disney World Resort® in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Phenom By Girl Scouts took place over the course of three days, July 20–22, 2023. Phenom attendees engaged with Girl Scouts, troop leaders, caregivers, volunteers, and some of the most influential women in the world to support the enrichment of Girl Scouts’ journeys. The mega event provided attendees with unforgettable experiences as they gained inspiration, tools to empower themselves, and the know-how to lead change in their communities. This event was open to all, including Girl Scout members, non-members, alums, and families.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.11 percent and weekly performance of -1.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.88M shares, GM reached to a volume of 17467197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.16.

GM stock trade performance evaluation

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.85, while it was recorded at 38.51 for the last single week of trading, and 36.79 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.98. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $59,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Motors Company [GM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 4.75%.

General Motors Company [GM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.