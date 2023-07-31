fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain 61.49% so far this year. What now?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] jumped around 0.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.81 at the close of the session, up 14.69%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Fubo to Announce Q2 2023 Financial Results on August 4, 2023.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it will issue financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the market opens on August 4, 2023.

Following the release, Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a conference call to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update.

fuboTV Inc. stock is now 61.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUBO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.82 and lowest of $2.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.14, which means current price is +192.71% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.84M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 17239144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 41.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.83 and a Gross Margin at -8.02. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.09.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -43.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.13. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$832,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FUBO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.