Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Is Currently 0.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $43.88 during the day while it closed the day at $43.63. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Freeport-McMoRan Second-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on Its Website.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its second-quarter 2023 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719270764/en/.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock has also gained 7.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FCX stock has inclined by 16.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.65% and gained 15.43% year-on date.

The market cap for FCX stock reached $61.90 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.61M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 9572435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $45.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 64.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

FCX stock trade performance evaluation

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.82, while it was recorded at 43.22 for the last single week of trading, and 38.72 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.36 and a Gross Margin at +34.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.41. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $135,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FCX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FCX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.