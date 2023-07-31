For Pfizer Inc. [PFE], Analyst sees a drop to $41. What next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] loss -0.36% or -0.13 points to close at $36.07 with a heavy trading volume of 24033383 shares. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Pfizer Announces Executive Leadership to Advance Oncology Research and Development Strategy.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced changes to its executive leadership team to further advance its aspirations to discover and develop new medicines and vaccines, with an emphasis on oncology.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Effective today, Chris Boshoff, M.D., PhD, will join Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team as Chief Oncology Research and Development Officer and Executive Vice President reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Bourla. Under his leadership, Pfizer will continue to invest in its fight against cancer and Dr. Boshoff will be the single point of accountability for the entire oncology pipeline – from discovery to early and late-phase clinical development.

It opened the trading session at $36.35, the shares rose to $36.45 and dropped to $36.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFE points out that the company has recorded -18.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.46M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 24033383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $46.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for PFE stock

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.52, while it was recorded at 36.81 for the last single week of trading, and 42.71 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $144.28 billion, or 70.5% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.