For Fisker Inc. [FSR], Analyst sees a drop to $14. What next?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] traded at a high on 07/28/23, posting a 4.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.90. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Fisker to Host and Livestream “Product Vision Day” on August 3, 2023.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that it will be providing a first look at its future product portfolio at its inaugural “Product Vision Day” on August 3, 2023, at 4pm PT. The Company will unveil its strategic product roadmap and demonstrate how it is planning to disrupt and innovate in every market segment it enters. The event can be accessed via livestream that will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11893512 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc. stands at 5.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.74%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $1.93 billion, with 320.98 million shares outstanding and 191.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 11893512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $9.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3863.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$644,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.