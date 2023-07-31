Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell -11.57% so far this year. What now?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.26 at the close of the session, down -0.81%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM that Faraday Future Announces Appointment of Jonathan Maroko as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Maroko as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 24, 2023, replacing Yun Han, who will continue in her role as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), effective July 5, 2023.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is now -11.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FFIE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2735 and lowest of $0.248 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.36, which means current price is +73.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 87.59M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 45502056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, FFIE shares gained by 16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2612, while it was recorded at 0.2704 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4052 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.