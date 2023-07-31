Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is 54.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.48 during the day while it closed the day at $10.33. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Equitrans Midstream Releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) released its annual corporate sustainability report, which utilizes the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) ‘Consolidated Set of the GRI Standards 2021’ and continues to follow the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil & Gas Midstream reporting standards. The materiality assessment leveraged inputs from internal and external stakeholders and supplemental sources, including GRI, SASB, industry associations, agencies, and various sustainability frameworks to identify the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics most significant to the Company’s business and stakeholders. The report can be viewed online: Equitrans’ 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report.

“With a vision to be one of North America’s premier midstream services companies, we recognize, and appreciate, that our stakeholders expect us to continue focusing on long-term sustainable performance by managing the ESG factors that matter most,” said Diana M. Charletta, Equitrans’ president and chief operating officer. “We embrace the importance of conducting business in a socially responsible and ethical manner — respecting our employees, communities, and business partners — and we are confident that our continued focus on sustainability creates enterprise value and distinctly positions Equitrans for success in a lower-carbon future.”.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock has also gained 9.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETRN stock has inclined by 106.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.29% and gained 54.18% year-on date.

The market cap for ETRN stock reached $4.38 billion, with 433.71 million shares outstanding and 431.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.91M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 11178201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $10.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ETRN stock trade performance evaluation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.89. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.32 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for ETRN is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.59. Additionally, ETRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 752.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] managed to generate an average of -$351,621 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 2.60%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ETRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ETRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.