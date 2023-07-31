Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Stock trading around $52.09 per share: What’s Next?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] loss -1.72% or -0.91 points to close at $52.09 with a heavy trading volume of 27321359 shares. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Cisco: 4 Ways To Break Up With Single-Use Plastic This July.

Cisco Systems Inc.

It opened the trading session at $52.062, the shares rose to $52.42 and dropped to $51.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSCO points out that the company has recorded 7.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.92M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 27321359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $55.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.80, while it was recorded at 53.00 for the last single week of trading, and 48.42 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.38 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 27.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.55. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $141,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.23%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.