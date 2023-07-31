Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell -55.93% so far this year. What now?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] traded at a high on 07/28/23, posting a 3.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.54. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Mission Accomplished: Canoo Delivers Crew Transportation Vehicles to NASA for Artemis Missions.

Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), a leading high-tech advanced mobility company, announced it has delivered on time three Crew Transportation Vehicles (CTVs) to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. These vehicles will transport the astronauts to the launch pad for the Artemis lunar missions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Artemis missions and to deliver NASA’s first zero-emission built for mission crew transportation vehicles,” says Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO, Canoo. “It’s a very proud day for Canoo and all of our partners who worked so hard to ensure we perform our part to transport the astronauts for the first nine miles of every launch.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 37267061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canoo Inc. stands at 11.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.61%.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $296.00 million, with 567.34 million shares outstanding and 566.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.24M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 37267061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5719, while it was recorded at 0.5594 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9039 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GOEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GOEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.