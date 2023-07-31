Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Is Currently -1.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] loss -1.80% or -0.95 points to close at $51.69 with a heavy trading volume of 10509323 shares. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM that BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) generated net sales of $3.599 billion during the second quarter of 2023, growing 11.0 percent on a reported basis, 12.0 percent on an operational1 basis and 11.6 percent on an organic2 basis, all compared to the prior year period. The company reported GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders of $261 million or $0.18 per share (EPS), compared to $246 million or $0.17 per share a year ago, and achieved adjusted3 EPS of $0.53 for the period, compared to $0.44 a year ago.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We had another quarter of excellent results fueled by our innovative portfolio, strong commercial execution and the high performance of our global team,” said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. “We are excited about our long-term outlook and robust pipeline of unique innovations to address unmet patient needs.”.

It opened the trading session at $53.05, the shares rose to $53.11 and dropped to $51.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSX points out that the company has recorded 11.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, BSX reached to a volume of 10509323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $60.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 80.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BSX stock

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.60, while it was recorded at 52.26 for the last single week of trading, and 48.23 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 12.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.