Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] moved up 9.10: Why It’s Important

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] price surged by 9.10 percent to reach at $1.47. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.43 per Share.

Company Highlights:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles.

A sum of 10583802 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.55M shares. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $17.74 and dropped to a low of $16.58 until finishing in the latest session at $17.62.

The one-year ABR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.09. The average equity rating for ABR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $15.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.76.

ABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.99 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.45, while it was recorded at 16.53 for the last single week of trading, and 13.57 for the last 200 days.

ABR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.