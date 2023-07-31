Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Stock trading around $132.21 per share: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] jumped around 3.96 points on Friday, while shares priced at $132.21 at the close of the session, up 3.09%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Occidental Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider.

International energy company will use AWS to reduce IT infrastructure costs and develop systems for carbon removal plants capable of removing the equivalent of CO2 emissions from more than 111,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the atmosphere per year.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Occidental (NYSE: OXY), an international energy company and carbon management leader, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to drive its digital transformation. As part of this new multiyear agreement, Occidental will migrate its core production applications and on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS to improve operational efficiencies, eliminate upfront capital expenditures, and support the company’s development of systems that will remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, including large-scale direct air capture (DAC) plants.

Amazon.com Inc. stock is now 57.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMZN Stock saw the intraday high of $133.01 and lowest of $129.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.57, which means current price is +62.36% above from all time high which was touched on 07/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 60.93M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 45719698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $143.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.21, while it was recorded at 129.31 for the last single week of trading, and 105.35 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $727.15 billion, or 60.1% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.