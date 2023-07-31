Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] moved up 5.35: Why It’s Important

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] traded at a high on 07/28/23, posting a 5.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $100.55. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM that Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2023 Results on August 10, 2023.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31486417 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $243.06 billion, with 2.58 billion shares outstanding and 2.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.28M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 31486417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $137.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.25.

How has BABA stock performed recently?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.94, while it was recorded at 96.89 for the last single week of trading, and 89.33 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.86 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 8.14%.

Insider trade positions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.