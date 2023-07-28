why Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.93

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] slipped around -0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.09 at the close of the session, down -2.15%. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Dragonfly Energy Joins Nevada Battery Coalition as a Founding Member; Granted Seat on Board of Directors.

Dragonfly Energy joins the Nevada Battery Coalition (NBC) as a founding member, and was granted a seat on its board of directors.

The NBC is dedicated to realizing the full potential of the lithium battery supply chain in Nevada and strengthening the state’s position as a leading battery center in North America.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock is now 0.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAC Stock saw the intraday high of $19.78 and lowest of $19.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.10, which means current price is +8.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 1998198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $34.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 0.65 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

How has LAC stock performed recently?

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.76 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.84, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.05 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Insider trade positions for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.