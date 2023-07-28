why Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.67

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] loss -1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $6.29 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Chimera Investment Corporation represents 232.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.46 billion with the latest information. CIM stock price has been found in the range of $6.27 to $6.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, CIM reached a trading volume of 2112831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CIM stock

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, CIM shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.58 and a Gross Margin at +92.47. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.09.

Return on Total Capital for CIM is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 398.01. Additionally, CIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 382.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] managed to generate an average of -$13,155,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.