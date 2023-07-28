why Cano Health Inc. [CANO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.90

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.31 at the close of the session, down -5.76%. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cano Health Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time the same day to review its business and financial results.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (888) 660-6359 for U.S. participants, or (929) 203-0867 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 8371699. The call will also be webcast live in the “Events & Presentations” section of Cano Health’s investor relations website (investors.canohealth.com). A replay will be available in the same section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

Cano Health Inc. stock is now -4.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CANO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.4199 and lowest of $1.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.75, which means current price is +71.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 2451954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has CANO stock performed recently?

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.94. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3542, while it was recorded at 1.3560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7832 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.