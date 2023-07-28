why Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.64

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] slipped around -0.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $64.62 at the close of the session, down -1.45%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that BXP to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 1, 2023.

BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the close of trading on the NYSE. BXP will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and provide an update on BXP.

Participants who would like to join the call and ask a question may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to access the call. There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investors section of BXP’s website.

Boston Properties Inc. stock is now -4.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BXP Stock saw the intraday high of $66.85 and lowest of $64.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.57, which means current price is +39.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, BXP reached a trading volume of 1994534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $62.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.86.

How has BXP stock performed recently?

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, BXP shares gained by 11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.60 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.63, while it was recorded at 64.27 for the last single week of trading, and 62.37 for the last 200 days.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.03 and a Gross Margin at +38.88. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.27.

Return on Total Capital for BXP is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.34. Additionally, BXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] managed to generate an average of $1,087,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.