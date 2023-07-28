why Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.28

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] traded at a low on 07/27/23, posting a -9.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.56. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, August 10, 2023, before market open. Management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to review the results and answer questions. Attendance information is provided below.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839, and reference participant access code 830313 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 989042. The replay will be available through September 7, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2256522 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at 8.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.16%.

The market cap for BKKT stock reached $417.89 million, with 81.88 million shares outstanding and 73.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, BKKT reached a trading volume of 2256522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $1.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has BKKT stock performed recently?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4622, while it was recorded at 1.6740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5913 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -324.96 and a Gross Margin at +48.63. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1059.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]

The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BKKT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BKKT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.