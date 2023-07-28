why Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.28

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] price plunged by -6.52 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Allogene Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET.

A sum of 2019994 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.66M shares. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.15 and dropped to a low of $4.71 until finishing in the latest session at $4.73.

The one-year ALLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.63. The average equity rating for ALLO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $17.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3372.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

ALLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.42. With this latest performance, ALLO shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -138044.86 and a Gross Margin at -6783.95. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136885.60.

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -38.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.19. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$921,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

ALLO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.