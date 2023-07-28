Wells Fargo slashes price target on Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] – find out why.

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] closed the trading session at $82.34 on 07/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.84, while the highest price level was $83.15. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Omnicom Expands Connected Commerce and Retail Media Footprint with Acquisition of Brazilian-based Agencies Outpromo and Global Shopper.

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced its media services division, Omnicom Media Group, has acquired Outpromo and Global Shopper, two of Brazil’s leading connected commerce and retail media agencies. The acquisitions create the foundation for a dedicated, end-to-end e-commerce and retail media performance agency in the Brazilian market for Omnicom Media Group.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Outpromo was founded in Sao Paolo in 1999 as a shopper marketing agency. Over its two-plus decades, the agency has evolved and expanded its offer to become a leader in building and growing brands in an omni-commerce world. Its 250 professionals deliver specialty services – including retail e-marketing, e-commerce, social commerce and retail media – to clients across the food and beverage, household products and skincare categories, among others. Outpromo has operated as a partner to Omnicom agencies in Brazil since 2014 and shares clients like Adidas, Heineken, and P&G, among others.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.94 percent and weekly performance of -6.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, OMC reached to a volume of 2469351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $101.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 73.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OMC stock trade performance evaluation

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.61. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.44, while it was recorded at 82.95 for the last single week of trading, and 86.19 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.37 and a Gross Margin at +18.02. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.21.

Return on Total Capital for OMC is now 20.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 206.08. Additionally, OMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 199.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] managed to generate an average of $17,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 4.60%.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.