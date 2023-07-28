Wall Street Analyst Resumed Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [NYSE: XPRO] loss -5.48% or -1.26 points to close at $21.74 with a heavy trading volume of 2119528 shares. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Expro Group Holdings N.V. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $397 million, up 17% sequentially and up 27% year-over-year.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Net income of $9 million, up sequentially from net loss of $6 million and up year-over-year from net loss of $4 million.

It opened the trading session at $23.69, the shares rose to $23.72 and dropped to $21.305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPRO points out that the company has recorded 15.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -101.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 659.15K shares, XPRO reached to a volume of 2119528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPRO shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expro Group Holdings N.V. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 149.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for XPRO stock

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, XPRO shares gained by 32.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.55 for Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.57, while it was recorded at 22.41 for the last single week of trading, and 18.51 for the last 200 days.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.87 and a Gross Margin at +6.43. Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.57.

Return on Total Capital for XPRO is now 1.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.37. Additionally, XPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] managed to generate an average of -$2,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]

The top three institutional holders of XPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in XPRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in XPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.