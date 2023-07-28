Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pentair plc [PNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.85%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Pentair Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Sales of $1.1 billion, up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year.

Operating income increased 9 percent to $209 million reflecting ROS of 19.3 percent, an increase of 140 basis points when compared to second quarter of 2022; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 230 basis points to 21.6 percent.

Over the last 12 months, PNR stock rose by 43.23%. The one-year Pentair plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.36. The average equity rating for PNR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.34 billion, with 164.80 million shares outstanding and 164.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, PNR stock reached a trading volume of 2621483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pentair plc [PNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $66.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 69.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Pentair plc [PNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, PNR shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.30 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.77, while it was recorded at 66.94 for the last single week of trading, and 52.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pentair plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pentair plc [PNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.47 and a Gross Margin at +33.11. Pentair plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for PNR is now 15.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pentair plc [PNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.59. Additionally, PNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pentair plc [PNR] managed to generate an average of $42,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 7.70%.

Pentair plc [PNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.