Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dana Incorporated [DAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] loss -0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $18.81 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2023, to holders of Dana common stock as of Aug. 11.

Dana Incorporated represents 143.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.74 billion with the latest information. DAN stock price has been found in the range of $18.675 to $19.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, DAN reached a trading volume of 2269242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dana Incorporated [DAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DAN stock

Dana Incorporated [DAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, DAN shares gained by 14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.99, while it was recorded at 18.74 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dana Incorporated go to 77.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dana Incorporated [DAN]

The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.