Wall Street Analyst Downgrade IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. What else is Wall St. saying

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.27%. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM that IronNet Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist Securities from New York Stock Exchange.

IronNet, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “IronNet”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IRNT) announced today its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

This announcement follows the Company’s receipt of notice from the NYSE that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards. The Company has been evaluating its options with respect to its NYSE listing. After discussions and deliberations on these matters, the Company’s board of directors has approved a resolution authorizing the Company to voluntarily delist from the NYSE.

Over the last 12 months, IRNT stock dropped by -94.36%. The average equity rating for IRNT stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.61 million, with 110.42 million shares outstanding and 79.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, IRNT stock reached a trading volume of 2573502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50.

IRNT Stock Performance Analysis:

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.27. With this latest performance, IRNT shares dropped by -42.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1917, while it was recorded at 0.1222 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3554 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IronNet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.18 and a Gross Margin at +48.66. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5,969.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -193.24.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] Institutonal Ownership Details

