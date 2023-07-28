Vertical Research slashes price target on Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] – find out why.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] slipped around -1.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $235.34 at the close of the session, down -0.67%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Norfolk Southern reports second quarter 2023 results.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Thursday its second quarter 2023 financial results. For the quarter, income from railway operations was $576 million, and diluted earnings per share were $1.56.

These results include a $416 million charge associated with the ongoing response to the incident in Eastern Ohio. Similar to the first quarter, the results do not reflect any amounts potentially recoverable under the company’s insurance policies, or from other third parties, which would be reflected in future periods.

Norfolk Southern Corporation stock is now -4.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NSC Stock saw the intraday high of $237.735 and lowest of $232.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 264.22, which means current price is +19.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, NSC reached a trading volume of 2041217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $243.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corporation is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 44.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NSC stock performed recently?

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, NSC shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.93, while it was recorded at 235.57 for the last single week of trading, and 227.57 for the last 200 days.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.14 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Norfolk Southern Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.64.

Return on Total Capital for NSC is now 16.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.65. Additionally, NSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] managed to generate an average of $169,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Norfolk Southern Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corporation go to 5.17%.

Insider trade positions for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

The top three institutional holders of NSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.