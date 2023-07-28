Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $30

Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNS] gained 2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $28.00 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Varonis Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call Monday, July 31, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s financial results.

Varonis Systems Inc. represents 108.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.07 billion with the latest information. VRNS stock price has been found in the range of $27.42 to $28.475.

If compared to the average trading volume of 840.03K shares, VRNS reached a trading volume of 2282978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNS shares is $31.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Varonis Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varonis Systems Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNS in the course of the last twelve months was 201.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for VRNS stock

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.18. With this latest performance, VRNS shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.03, while it was recorded at 27.02 for the last single week of trading, and 24.73 for the last 200 days.

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.79 and a Gross Margin at +85.26. Varonis Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.29.

Return on Total Capital for VRNS is now -13.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.02. Additionally, VRNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] managed to generate an average of -$58,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Varonis Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varonis Systems Inc. go to 46.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]

The top three institutional holders of VRNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VRNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VRNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.