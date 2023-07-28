The Hershey Company [HSY] moved down -2.86: Why It’s Important

The Hershey Company [NYSE: HSY] traded at a low on 07/27/23, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $233.56. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Updates 2023 Earnings Outlook.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced net sales and earnings for the second quarter ended July 2, 2023, reaffirmed its 2023 net sales outlook, updated its full-year reported earnings outlook to reflect additional acquisition costs, and raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Our categories continue to perform well as consumer demand for great tasting snacks remains resilient across the globe,” said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered another quarter of strong net sales growth, gross margin expansion and double-digit earnings growth, enabling us to raise our full-year adjusted earnings outlook and increase our dividend 15%. New capacity and increased brand investment should enable us to sustain this momentum in the second half as we provide consumers with even more of their favorite snacks for seasonal celebrations and expand distribution across segments and markets.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2405859 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Hershey Company stands at 1.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.53%.

The market cap for HSY stock reached $47.54 billion, with 204.86 million shares outstanding and 147.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, HSY reached a trading volume of 2405859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Hershey Company [HSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSY shares is $273.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Hershey Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hershey Company is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSY in the course of the last twelve months was 44.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has HSY stock performed recently?

The Hershey Company [HSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, HSY shares dropped by -10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.07 for The Hershey Company [HSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.18, while it was recorded at 242.09 for the last single week of trading, and 243.03 for the last 200 days.

The Hershey Company [HSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hershey Company [HSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +42.75. The Hershey Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.79.

Return on Total Capital for HSY is now 26.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hershey Company [HSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.11. Additionally, HSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hershey Company [HSY] managed to generate an average of $82,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.The Hershey Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Hershey Company [HSY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hershey Company go to 9.28%.

Insider trade positions for The Hershey Company [HSY]

The top three institutional holders of HSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.