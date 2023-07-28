The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] Is Currently 0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] jumped around 0.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $76.07 at the close of the session, up 0.54%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that The Hartford Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Second quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $542 million ($1.73 per diluted share) increased 23% from $439 million ($1.32 per diluted share) for the same period in 2022. Core earnings* of $588 million ($1.88 core earnings per diluted share*) compared with $716 million ($2.16 core earnings per diluted share) in the prior year quarter.

Net income ROE for the trailing 12 months of 14.4% and core earnings ROE* for the same period of 13.6%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now 0.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIG Stock saw the intraday high of $76.73 and lowest of $75.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.44, which means current price is +18.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 2034874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $84.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34.

How has HIG stock performed recently?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.49, while it was recorded at 75.05 for the last single week of trading, and 72.44 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 7.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.96. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $96,543 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.