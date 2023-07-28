The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain 3.24% so far this year. What now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] price plunged by -0.85 percent to reach at -$3.05. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 7:05 AM that AGREEMENT FOR LAUNCH OF A RECOMMENDED ALL CASH OFFER OF NOK 35 PER SHARE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF KAHOOT! ASA.

Kahoot! ASA (“Kahoot!”) today announces an agreement for a recommended voluntary all cash offer from the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with co-investors General Atlantic FT B.V. (“General Atlantic”), KIRKBI Invest A/S (“KIRKBI”), Glitrafjord AS and certain other investors and management shareholders (“the Co-Investors”, and collectively with funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the “Investors”), to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Kahoot! (the “Shares”) at a best and final offer price of NOK 35 per Share (the “Offer Price”) (the “Offer”), representing an aggregate equity purchase price of NOK 17.2 billion.

A sum of 2009042 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares reached a high of $360.535 and dropped to a low of $354.17 until finishing in the latest session at $354.51.

The one-year GS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.19. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $381.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 7.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 691.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 66.19.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 329.64, while it was recorded at 355.53 for the last single week of trading, and 341.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.91. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.03. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 240.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $232,186 per employee.

GS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 10.45%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.