The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Is Currently -1.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.59%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Carlyle Names Lúcia Soares as Chief Information Officer and Head of Technology Transformation.

In this role, Soares will be focused on building an enterprise-wide technology strategy, including business process transformation, digitization, automation, and data innovation. In addition, Bethany De Lude, Carlyle’s Chief Information Security Officer, who leads the firm’s cyber efforts, will now work with Soares to drive a critical unified firmwide cybersecurity approach for both the firm and its investments. Soares will expand Carlyle’s focus on technology supplier partnerships to leverage capability acceleration and will continue to advise the firm’s portfolio companies.

Over the last 12 months, CG stock dropped by -1.72%. The one-year The Carlyle Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.55. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.60 billion, with 362.94 million shares outstanding and 247.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, CG stock reached a trading volume of 2440125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $39.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.92, while it was recorded at 34.65 for the last single week of trading, and 30.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Carlyle Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

CG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -3.34%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.