Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] is 23.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ: TXRH] price plunged by -0.63 percent to reach at -$0.71. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

A sum of 2106189 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares reached a high of $114.55 and dropped to a low of $111.778 until finishing in the latest session at $112.22.

The one-year TXRH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.41. The average equity rating for TXRH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXRH shares is $119.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Roadhouse Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXRH in the course of the last twelve months was 62.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

TXRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, TXRH shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.64, while it was recorded at 113.41 for the last single week of trading, and 104.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Roadhouse Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +12.86. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for TXRH is now 19.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.40. Additionally, TXRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] managed to generate an average of $3,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

TXRH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. go to 18.45%.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TXRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TXRH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TXRH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.