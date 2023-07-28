TELUS Corporation [TU] Stock trading around $18.03 per share: What’s Next?

TELUS Corporation [NYSE: TU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.49%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TELUS Pollinator Fund invests in Dryad Networks, helping to combat the devastating effects of wildfires.

Dryad Networks.

Dryad Networks provides ultra-early wildfire detection through large scale IoT networks and sensors, detecting fires as early as their smoldering phase.

Over the last 12 months, TU stock dropped by -19.54%. The one-year TELUS Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.02. The average equity rating for TU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.32 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, TU stock reached a trading volume of 2027720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TELUS Corporation [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for TELUS Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

TU Stock Performance Analysis:

TELUS Corporation [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, TU shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for TELUS Corporation [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 18.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TELUS Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS Corporation [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.65 and a Gross Margin at +16.65. TELUS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.83.

Return on Total Capital for TU is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TELUS Corporation [TU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.74. Additionally, TU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TELUS Corporation [TU] managed to generate an average of $14,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.TELUS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS Corporation go to 7.23%.

TELUS Corporation [TU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.