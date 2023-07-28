TD Cowen lifts Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.63 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM that WARNER MUSIC GROUP & TIKTOK ANNOUNCE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND EXPANDED AGREEMENT.

Global deal creates new revenue, marketing, and insights opportunities for artists and songwriters.

Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG) and TikTok today announced a wide-ranging, first-of-its-kind partnership that will benefit WMG’s artists and songwriters, and TikTok’s billion-plus users around the world. The multi-year, multi-product deal licenses the repertoire of Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music to TikTok, TikTok Music, CapCut, and TikTok’s Commercial Music Library.

Warner Music Group Corp. stock is now -9.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMG Stock saw the intraday high of $33.31 and lowest of $31.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.76, which means current price is +33.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, WMG reached a trading volume of 1992101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 64.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has WMG stock performed recently?

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, WMG shares gained by 19.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.32 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.85, while it was recorded at 30.99 for the last single week of trading, and 30.22 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 10.47%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]

The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WMG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WMG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.