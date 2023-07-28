Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] Is Currently -4.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] loss -4.09% or -0.77 points to close at $18.05 with a heavy trading volume of 2501403 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Spirit Airlines Celebrates 30 Years in Orlando with a Major Investment to Streamline the Check-in Experience.

The Carrier’s Largest Self-Bag Drop System Launches at Orlando International Airport.

It opened the trading session at $18.10, the shares rose to $18.465 and dropped to $17.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAVE points out that the company has recorded -6.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, SAVE reached to a volume of 2501403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $23.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.68.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, SAVE shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.88, while it was recorded at 18.74 for the last single week of trading, and 18.53 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SAVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SAVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.