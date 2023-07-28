Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] gain 23.44% so far this year. What now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] closed the trading session at $112.49 on 07/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.58, while the highest price level was $115.51. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Skyworks Sets Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Aug. 7 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results and business outlook on Aug. 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.44 percent and weekly performance of 0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, SWKS reached to a volume of 2339611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $119.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

SWKS stock trade performance evaluation

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, SWKS shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.38, while it was recorded at 112.73 for the last single week of trading, and 103.11 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.40 and a Gross Margin at +45.67. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.25.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.15. Additionally, SWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] managed to generate an average of $114,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SWKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SWKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.