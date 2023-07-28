Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is 0.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] gained 0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $23.40 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Six Flags Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release second quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-833-629-0614 in the United States or +1-412-317-9257 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation represents 83.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.01 billion with the latest information. SIX stock price has been found in the range of $23.26 to $24.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 2244416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $31.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for SIX stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.85, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 24.81 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.86. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.56. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $75,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 6.07%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.