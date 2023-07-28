PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] Stock trading around $35.13 per share: What’s Next?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [NASDAQ: PRCT] loss -7.14% or -2.7 points to close at $35.13 with a heavy trading volume of 2246345 shares. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that PROCEPT BioRobotics® Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Increases 2023 Revenue Guidance.

It opened the trading session at $39.00, the shares rose to $40.27 and dropped to $33.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRCT points out that the company has recorded -9.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 460.26K shares, PRCT reached to a volume of 2246345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRCT shares is $49.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14.

Trading performance analysis for PRCT stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, PRCT shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.85, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 37.01 for the last 200 days.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.61 and a Gross Margin at +49.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.18.

Return on Total Capital for PRCT is now -27.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.23. Additionally, PRCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] managed to generate an average of -$203,631 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]

