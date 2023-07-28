Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] is -90.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] loss -8.85% on the last trading session, reaching $0.28 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Powerbridge Subsidiary Aledu Partners With Client To Integrate AI-Engineered Reading App Leveraging AI And ChatGPT.

Powerbridge Technologies (Nasdaq: PBTS), a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announce today that its subsidiary, Ascendent Insight Education Co., Ltd. (“AIedu”) has formed a strategic partnership with a prominent player in the education industry to drive innovation in AI education. This partnership aims to leverage the partner company’s extensive user base and market presence to accelerate the adoption of AIedu’s flagship product, the Little Egg App.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The partner company has secured significant funding from renowned investors such as Qualcomm China, Zhen Fund, and New Oriental. Their market reach and financial backing bring added strength to the partnership with AIedu. With a nationwide coverage in China, the partner company serves over 10 million children, nearly 1 million teachers and 31.9 million parents, establishing itself as a one of the market leaders in the education industry.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. represents 31.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.32 million with the latest information. PBTS stock price has been found in the range of $0.2722 to $0.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 934.06K shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 2042506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for PBTS stock

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.99. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -81.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.85 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1790, while it was recorded at 0.3114 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8472 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.73 and a Gross Margin at +35.94. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]

The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PBTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.