Piper Sandler lifts Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.14%. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM that ROSS STORES OPENS 27 NEW LOCATIONS.

PLANNING APPROXIMATELY 100 NEW STORES IN 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ross Stores recently opened 18 Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”) and nine dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores across 14 different states in June and July. These new locations are part of the Company’s plans to add approximately 100 new stores – 75 Ross and 25 dd’s DISCOUNTS – during fiscal 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ROST stock rose by 45.56%. The one-year Ross Stores Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.2. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.72 billion, with 338.05 million shares outstanding and 333.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, ROST stock reached a trading volume of 2302968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $119.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 28.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.47, while it was recorded at 112.84 for the last single week of trading, and 107.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ross Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.40. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 141.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ROST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 10.43%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ROST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ROST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.