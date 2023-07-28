Piper Sandler lifts Equity Residential [EQR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] price plunged by -2.52 percent to reach at -$1.7. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM that Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 operating results on Thursday, July 27, 2023 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

A sum of 2317997 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. Equity Residential shares reached a high of $67.81 and dropped to a low of $65.52 until finishing in the latest session at $65.67.

The one-year EQR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.55. The average equity rating for EQR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity Residential [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $71.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 128.95.

EQR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity Residential [EQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, EQR shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.92, while it was recorded at 67.59 for the last single week of trading, and 62.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equity Residential Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.68.

Return on Total Capital for EQR is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity Residential [EQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.22. Additionally, EQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Residential [EQR] managed to generate an average of $323,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 155.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

EQR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential go to 15.51%.

Equity Residential [EQR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EQR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EQR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.