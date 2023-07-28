Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] Revenue clocked in at $576.70 million, down -21.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: PDM] loss -3.73% on the last trading session, reaching $7.22 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM that PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST DECLARES THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. represents 123.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $935.57 million with the latest information. PDM stock price has been found in the range of $7.18 to $7.405.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, PDM reached a trading volume of 2382386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDM shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for PDM stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, PDM shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +23.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.99.

Return on Total Capital for PDM is now 2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.44. Additionally, PDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] managed to generate an average of $985,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]

The top three institutional holders of PDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.