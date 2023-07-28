OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] Revenue clocked in at $641.10 million, up 31.73% YTD: What’s Next?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: OSW] jumped around 0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.29 at the close of the session, up 3.28%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM that OneSpaWorld Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 earnings on Wednesday, August 2nd before market open. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 am ET to discuss its quarterly results.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

What: OneSpaWorld Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 financial results conference call.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stock is now 31.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSW Stock saw the intraday high of $12.64 and lowest of $12.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.00, which means current price is +37.17% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 688.67K shares, OSW reached a trading volume of 1997165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSW shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSW in the course of the last twelve months was 53.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has OSW stock performed recently?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, OSW shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 11.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.83 and a Gross Margin at +5.66. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.73.

Return on Total Capital for OSW is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.09. Additionally, OSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] managed to generate an average of $11,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]

The top three institutional holders of OSW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OSW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OSW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.