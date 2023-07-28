Odeon lifts Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $114.02 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Company also declares preferred stock dividend.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable August 18, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2023. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company’s common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

Capital One Financial Corporation represents 382.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.32 billion with the latest information. COF stock price has been found in the range of $113.53 to $116.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 2582104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $117.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 122.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.63.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.73, while it was recorded at 115.07 for the last single week of trading, and 102.20 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.17. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.02.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.42. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $129,989 per employee.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.