Nexa Resources S.A. [NEXA] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $5.60

Nexa Resources S.A. [NYSE: NEXA] traded at a high on 07/27/23, posting a 7.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.60. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM that Nexa Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results including Adjusted EBITDA of US$72 Million.

Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”, or “Company”) announces today its results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2618497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nexa Resources S.A. stands at 5.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.18%.

The market cap for NEXA stock reached $610.60 million, with 132.44 million shares outstanding and 44.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 129.66K shares, NEXA reached a trading volume of 2618497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nexa Resources S.A. [NEXA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXA shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nexa Resources S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nexa Resources S.A. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

How has NEXA stock performed recently?

Nexa Resources S.A. [NEXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, NEXA shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Nexa Resources S.A. [NEXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

Nexa Resources S.A. [NEXA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nexa Resources S.A. [NEXA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.26 and a Gross Margin at +17.49. Nexa Resources S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.62.

Return on Total Capital for NEXA is now 11.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nexa Resources S.A. [NEXA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.09. Additionally, NEXA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Nexa Resources S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Nexa Resources S.A. [NEXA]

The top three institutional holders of NEXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.