Market cap of Wipro Limited [WIT] reaches 26.09B – now what?

Wipro Limited [NYSE: WIT] loss -0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $4.87 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 1:11 AM that Wipro Recognized as ‘Leader’ in ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for Singapore and Malaysia.

Wipro is leading with its broad range of network offerings related to Software Defined Networking in Singapore & Malaysia.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced that it has been named as a ‘Leader’ in ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services report for Singapore and Malaysia.

Wipro Limited represents 5.48 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.09 billion with the latest information. WIT stock price has been found in the range of $4.86 to $4.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, WIT reached a trading volume of 2015042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wipro Limited [WIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 4.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Wipro Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for WIT stock

Wipro Limited [WIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, WIT shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for Wipro Limited [WIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wipro Limited [WIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.13 and a Gross Margin at +28.67. Wipro Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.07.

Wipro Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Limited go to 9.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wipro Limited [WIT]

The top three institutional holders of WIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.