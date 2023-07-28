Market cap of TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] reaches 527.05M – now what?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] loss -3.70% or -0.16 points to close at $4.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2209531 shares. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced today that it will release second quarter 2023 results after the closing of the market on Monday, July 31, 2023. On August 1, 2023, TETRA will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

TETRA invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast. The news release will be available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 2982082, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company’s website for thirty days following the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $4.36, the shares rose to $4.36 and dropped to $4.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTI points out that the company has recorded 5.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, TTI reached to a volume of 2209531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for TTI stock

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 34.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.73 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.52. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.40. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of $5,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

